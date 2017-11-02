Channing Tatum and Pink each told their kids they ate their Halloween candy. They got very different reactions.

Channing Tatum is guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, and while he made the show his own with a delightfully elaborate opening dance, he kept a classic Kimmel Halloween tradition alive: brutally pranking kids into thinking they ate all of their candy.

Little Everly Tatum was just so cute and sad, taking the whimpering route as opposed to the full-on tantrum that springs upon kids when their hard-earned candy is gone. It's not funny for her, but it's definitely funny for us.

Pink traumatized her kid, too, but her daughter Willa was savvy. Pink said that her husband Carey Hart pranks Willa on the reg, so she was over it.

Jimmy Kimmel pulled the prank, and his three-year-old daughter Jane's reaction fell somewhere in the middle.