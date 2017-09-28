Advertising

Last night James Corden "auditioned" for Magic Mike Live, with a little help from Late Late Show guest and everyone's favorite exotic dancer, Channing Tatum. They put together a video montage of Corden training to be "Magic Mike material"—things like quick and easy removal of pants and the ability to hump the floor without throwing out one's back.

In the end, Corden's skills are…not entirely terrible? It's pretty clear James Corden loves to dance, and while he might not be at Tatum's level (or even in the same universe as Tatum), he gives it the ol' college try. I might not give him a fiver, but I'd at least throw some coins.

