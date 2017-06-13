Advertising

On Sunday, the ABC show Bachelor In Paradise suspended filming in Mexico after allegations of "misconduct" on set. The rumor mill got to work with allegations about what had happened. This morning, Bachelor host Chris Harrison released a statement on the incident.

"By now, no doubt you have heard that we have suspended production on this season's Bachelor in Paradise. I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case," Harrison's statement, obtained by People, began. "Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time."

Advertising

Getty

"Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore," Harrison continued.

On Monday, two sources close to the show confirmed that production was halted after a producer raised concerns over an alleged sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson and a female contestant. The two had reportedly been drinking heavily all day when the incident occurred, and rumors have been circulating that the female contestant may have been too intoxicated to consent.

Advertising

ABC

Chris Harrison said in his statement that an investigation into the incident was underway.

"Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately," the statement reads.

"Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here."

Advertising

Harrison wrapped up his statement by encouraging people to stay patient while the investigation is being conducted.

"I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible. So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved," Harrison said.

"I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.