In what seems like a direct gift to the internet from the content gods, Andy Cohen asked Chrissy Teigen about the kurrent Kardashian pregnancies.

As everyone on the internet knows, Khloé Kardashian has confirmed that she is with-child but the status of Kylie Jenner's womb remains under raps.

Teigen, a friend of the family (and pregnant herself!) was asked about the sisters' koncurrent pregnancies.

Krissy has known about Khloé's pregnancy for awhile, having seen her at Kim's baby shower.

But when it comes to Kylie, the usually kandid Krissy was uncharacteristically tight-lipped.

Fans are getting impatient with these classified state secrets!

Tell us, O Kris Jenner! Settle the mystery in what is sure to be a ratings bonanza!