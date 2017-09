Advertising

Although only seven people in the world still watch Homeland, Claire Danes is still crushing it with her ability to act the entire spectrum of human emotion with an eyebrow. This is all on full display in a fairly erratic James Corden sketch that makes no sense but is incredible because it has Claire Danes in it (and James Corden, Jack McBrayer, and Christine Baranski).

All in all, Katy Perry lyrics make a confusing soap opera. Guess which famous line they use the most?

Advertising

Claire Danes, everyone.

https://giphy.com/gifs/claire-danes-AhbyPFz4uTJi8

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.