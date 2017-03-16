Advertising

Cole Sprouse lived your dream and got to be on Friends. After years of living with The Suite Life with his twin Dylan, Sprouse is now his own man, playing Emo Jughead on Riverdale.

In an interview with the New York Post, Sprouse reflected on his days as playing Ross's son Ben.

"I must have been maybe 7 or 8. I was only in seven episodes, but it’s funny now that people are recognizing me for that because my brother and have been working since we were 8 months old," he says.

Sprouse had a hard time in certain scenes as Ross's son, because like Ross, he was in love with Rachel, aka Jennifer Aniston.

He says:

I had a really, really hard time working with [Jennifer] Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult. [laughs]

Because all ten seasons are on Netflix, people are calling Jughead Jones/Cody Martin/Cole Sprouse his old, old, old name.

"Having responded to a Disney show for such a long time, people can call me 'Ben' on the street and I will turn around," he says, "It’s a funny little process."

Next time you see Cole Sprouse on the street, just holler "Ben!" and he'll turn around.

