The Bachelor star Corinne Olympios has finally broken her silence about the allegations that a sexual assault took place on-set during the filming of the reality show Bachelor in Paradise earlier this month. "I am a victim," she said in her statement to E! News today.

We first learned over the weekend that Bachelor in Paradise filming was "suspended" due to "allegations of misconduct" on set. TMZ reported on Sunday that the allegations involved Bachelorette alumn DeMario Jackson and Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios (who appeared on Nick Viall's season) and that the show was shut down "after a producer complained about 2 contestants getting extremely sexual in a swimming pool."

TMZ also reported that, although Jackson claimed Olympios was the instigator, Olympios reportedly told friends she was blacked out and too drunk to consent, according to various "insider" sources.

Today, Olympios offered her side of the story. In a statement to E! News, she said:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.

The 24-year-old Miami native continued:

As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

People reported on Monday that anonymous sources involved with Bachelor in Paradise said that the woman involved in the recent incident was "too drunk to consent" to sexual acts that took place on camera. One anonymous cast member on the show said that the cast was upset that allegedly nobody on the production team stepped in to intervene during the alleged assault.

Warner Bros. released this statement on Sunday after the initial news broke about the decisions to suspend production:

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Yesterday, Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison released a lengthy statement on Good Morning America, apologizing for the season's cancellation requesting fans in part "to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved" as the investigation continues. "I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible," he said in the statement.

TMZ also reported today that Olympios has hired "high-powered" lawyer Marty Singer. We'll keep you posted as the story unfolds.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.