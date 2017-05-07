Advertising

Earlier this week, years of gossip came to an end: Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski confirmed that they are engaged (and that Donald Trump had offered to officiate their wedding). Everyone had always suspected the pair were intimately involved, given their weird on-air sexual tension, and so Saturday Night Live paid loving homage to their, uh, beautiful love in the latest cold open. Come for the uncomfortable atmosphere, stay for the horrified reactions and a call from Alec Baldwin as... well, you'll see.

Congrats to Joe and Mika—and feel free to get a room. Please.

