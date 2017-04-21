Advertising

The Crocodile Hunter's 13-year-old son Robert Irwin returned to The Tonight Show on Thursday, and brought his wild enthusiasm and some cute animals along with him.

The mini crocodile hunter introduced Jimmy Fallon to a scorpion, some baby black bears, legless lizards (yes, those are actually a thing) and a Binturong that smelled like popcorn. Of course, Fallon freaked out for each and every one of them.

But before even bringing out a single animal, Jimmy Fallon took a moment to say what everyone was already thinking— Robert looks exactly like his father, Steve Irwin.

It's kind of freaky.

Like father, like son. giphy

Of course, he has also inherited his father's signature enthusiasm and love for animals, and is definitely carrying on Steve's legacy.

Ahead of his second appearance on The Tonight Show, proud big sis Bindi Irwin uploaded this photo of her and her family in an appropriately decorated dressing room.

Super excited to be back in #TheTonightShow studio ready for @robertirwinphotography to be on the show again! Proud beyond words of my extraordinary brother. Tune in tonight to see him showing Jimmy Fallon some gorgeous animals! A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Robert Irwin definitely has some big shoes to fill, and the teen does it flawlessly. Crikey, Steve Irwin would be very proud.

Happy #newyear 🎉 2016 has been a wonderful year and I have loved spending time with my amazing family. I am looking forward to many more adventures in #2017 and sharing them with you all! Remember to hold the ones you love close to your heart. A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:02am PST

