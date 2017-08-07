Advertising

Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones packed a lot into an hour, but one of the biggest excitements was (SPOILER ALERT) DRAGONS! Daenerys comes swooping into battle against the Lannisters, riding Drogon, the biggest of her three dragons. And then she says the word, the command that we first heard way back in season three: "Dracarys." No, it's not a cheap men's cologne, it's the Valyrian word for "dragonfire," which Daenerys taught the dragons means "scorch these em-effers."

And people on Twitter lost their minds.

Does "dracarys" enter the sports lexicon now? Like, "He dracarys'd his man!" or "He's on dracarys!" Easily the best fake word out there. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 7, 2017

When you just finished a long day of securing the bag and hear "Dracarys" from the distance #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Ca4Jy9p4ar — Gav (@GavBurl) August 7, 2017

me: i dont get emotional whatching game of thrones

*daenerys targaryen: dracarys*

also me:

#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/BwReKRmhzH — rodrigo (@vanghogn) August 7, 2017

Dracarys! Dracarys on your whole family! Dracarys on you! Dracarys on your cow! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f6Xu9tcHva — Elise Mesa (@elisemesa) August 7, 2017

