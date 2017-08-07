Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones packed a lot into an hour, but one of the biggest excitements was (SPOILER ALERT) DRAGONS! Daenerys comes swooping into battle against the Lannisters, riding Drogon, the biggest of her three dragons. And then she says the word, the command that we first heard way back in season three: "Dracarys." No, it's not a cheap men's cologne, it's the Valyrian word for "dragonfire," which Daenerys taught the dragons means "scorch these em-effers."
