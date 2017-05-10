Advertising

The country may be falling apart, but at least The Daily Show is getting back together! Well, just for one night, but still! On Tuesday night, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert hosted a reunion of some of the original members of The Daily Show, including Jon Stewart, Ed Helms, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Rob Corddry.

First, a look at Jon Stewart's new life as a sandwich/radish artist and servant to Noah Trevor.

Next, the correspondents all got together and took a stroll down memory lane. In part one, they talk about their auditions, and watch some of their early field pieces (can't forget those gay penguins). And Colbert discusses the night he had to flee the KKK in his second field piece. Fun!

In part two, they mostly discuss why it is that the only one who seems to have aged is Jon Stewart. Oh, and Jon Stewart interviewing Stephen Colbert as Al Sharpton in 2001, apparently Colbert's favorite thing they ever did.

And finally, a flashback to Stephen Colbert's last day at The Daily Show.

Too bad this reunion had to end. Please, please, can't we find a way to go back?

