The sexual assault allegations have been quite a cloud over Bachelor in Paradise's typically fun-filled romp of a show.

Now, DeMario Jackson opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about how life has changed for him since the allegations and subsequent (temporary) shutdown of BIP. He talks in-depth about the role that race may have played in the optics of a white woman and a black man dealing with sexual assault. It's important to note that it wasn't the alleged victim, Corinne Olympios, who raised alarm bells. Instead, a third-party producer went to ABC to report what they believed was misconduct.

"I think people wanted it to be something different," said Jackson. "They wanted the angry black guy and this little, innocent white girl. But it wasn't that."

Jackson maintains that if the encounter had been between two white contestants, "we wouldn't even be having this conversation." "If anyone argues, tell them to Google 'Charlottesville.' That's the world we live in. Look who our president is. Just tell them to look up what Trump said. It's always the white guy who says race didn't play a factor."

His views on gender dynamics aren't quite as nuanced as his feelings on race. "Unfortunately, we live in a society where the whole world is going to side with the woman," he says. To that, we raise Brock Turner, Steubenville, Lewisville, the list could go on. Taylor Swift is apparently the only woman who can win a case involving sexual assault allegations. Regardless of any remaining bitterness, he says he has "nothing but love for [Corinne] and her family."

As for Jackson's feelings towards ABC — the ones who actually leveled the charges against him — he has nothing but kind words to say. "In a weird way, ABC has been woke as hell," he said.

He'd even consider going back to the Bachelor franchise: "Everything depends on my health, and my health is great. I'm in the gym and starting to feel like myself. I love some of those producers with all my heart."

If you're itching to watch sexual assault allegations turn into a spectacle on national television, DeMario will be sharing more of his side of the story in a one-on-one interview with Chris Harrison set to air next week. Corinne Olympios will do the same.

