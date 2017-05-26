Advertising

We were pretty bummed last summer when Disneyland announced that it would be changing its classic and much beloved Tower of Terror into a ride featuring characters from its popular Guardians of the Galaxy films, but this video almost makes us forgive them for it.

You see, the new ride, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!, just finished renovations and will open to visitors at Disneyland's California Adventure on May 27. To celebrate, Disney invited some media outlets for a special first-look at the new attraction. Local SoCal news station ABC 30 sent one of its reporters, a man by the name of Cory James, to the park to test out the ride. On live TV.

Apart from the addition of Guardians of the Galaxy storylines and characters, the new ride is essentially the same as Tower of Terror. Guests are seated in a gantry lift that goes up and down at random, giving riders a free-fall sensation.

Watching James experience the ride is honestly probably better than riding it yourself. His reactions mostly consist of high, piercing screams, and at one point, his co-workers in the studio legitimately become worried that he fainted.

Don't worry, he didn't actually faint. If you're planning to head to Disneyland and try out Mission: BREAKOUT! this summer, just make sure there are no camera crews around.

