Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys, Alec Baldwin won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his lip-jutting portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL. Before thanking a cavalcade of colleagues and giving a shout-out to art itself, Alec Baldwin hit Trump right in The Apprentice.
"I suppose I should say, at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy," opened Baldwin to rapturous applause.
Not that you need any background or explanation for the fact the Donald Trump was desperate to win an Emmy for The Apprentice, because obviously he was, but Trump's tweeted about his bitter awards losses several times:
The above tweets are all from 2012 and 2013. For more current angry Trump tweets about the Emmys, may we humbly recommend you keep an eye on his Twitter feed today?
Baldwin also joked about the impeccable birth control that results from portraying Donald Trump.
"We didn't have a child last year during the SNL season, I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on that's birth control, trust me."