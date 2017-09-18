Advertising

Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys, Alec Baldwin won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his lip-jutting portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL. Before thanking a cavalcade of colleagues and giving a shout-out to art itself, Alec Baldwin hit Trump right in The Apprentice.

"I suppose I should say, at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy," opened Baldwin to rapturous applause.

Not that you need any background or explanation for the fact the Donald Trump was desperate to win an Emmy for The Apprentice, because obviously he was, but Trump's tweeted about his bitter awards losses several times:

Emmys telecast is way down & lowest telecast on record among young adults. Emmys have no credibility-Should have nominated Apprentice again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2012

"Amazing Race" winning an Emmy again is a total joke. The Emmys have no credibility--no wonder the ratings are at record lows. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2012

The Emmys are all politics, that's why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won--even though it should have many times over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2012

The Emmys were horrendous...the absolute worst show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2012

According to many, and while nominated, I would have won the Emmy many times except for my politics. @PrimetimeEmmys — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2013

The above tweets are all from 2012 and 2013. For more current angry Trump tweets about the Emmys, may we humbly recommend you keep an eye on his Twitter feed today?

Baldwin also joked about the impeccable birth control that results from portraying Donald Trump.

"We didn't have a child last year during the SNL season, I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on that's birth control, trust me."

