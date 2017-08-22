There are a lot of reasons that the American public has been angry with President Donald Trump as of late, and on Monday night, he made things even worse when his primetime address to the nation interrupted the most sacred of all summer reality TV shows: Bachelor In Paradise.
And what's worse is that the interruption happened right before the rose ceremony, where fans would find out which contestants stayed in paradise and which ones were sent home.
Needless to say, fans on Twitter were none too pleased.
Once people realized they couldn't stop the president from interrupting their beloved BIP, they switched to telling him to please hurry up.
Of course, people made jokes.
Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison weighed in with this pun-filled tweet.
Is nothing sacred?