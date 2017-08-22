Advertising

There are a lot of reasons that the American public has been angry with President Donald Trump as of late, and on Monday night, he made things even worse when his primetime address to the nation interrupted the most sacred of all summer reality TV shows: Bachelor In Paradise.

And what's worse is that the interruption happened right before the rose ceremony, where fans would find out which contestants stayed in paradise and which ones were sent home.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter were none too pleased.

ARE THEY SERIOUSLY INTERRUPTING US BEFORE THE ROSE CEREMONY?!



LIVID. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Kh2te68Ilb — emilie hoffpauir 🦄 (@em_hoffpauir) August 22, 2017

President Trump interrupting the first #BachelorInParadise rose ceremony might be the worst thing he's done in his presidency so far — Matthew Mauschbaugh (@mattmush13) August 22, 2017

Yo, Trump, you gotta address the nation right before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 22, 2017

Who does this guy think he is interrupting #BachelorInParadise like this?!?! pic.twitter.com/X3II6ITezi — Monica (@xMoni24x) August 22, 2017

CAN ANYONE EXPLAIN WHY #BachelorInParadise WAS INTERRUPTED FOR TRUMP TO SAY "WAR IS BAD" @ABCNetwork I would like to reclaim my time!! — Nah (@nahdorse) August 22, 2017

Once people realized they couldn't stop the president from interrupting their beloved BIP, they switched to telling him to please hurry up.

Listen Trump, we have a rose ceremony tonight I need you to step on it #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/u1MPnwOFCi — Terrah Semrad (@terrahsemrad) August 22, 2017

Can this man get to the point #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/jDGIbrIfoW — Maya Hope (@super_mahomie15) August 22, 2017

I didn't think we could drag out the #BachelorInParadise rose ceremony anymore, but then Trump comes on TV 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/0QmhLEp7gM — Castle Williams (@WxCastle) August 22, 2017

Of course, people made jokes.

Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.

Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*

Me: IMPEACH — Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017

If Trump's approval ratings with women weren't already low enough he's now cutting into Bachelor in Paradise. #BachelorInParadise — Marissa Swope (@marissa_swope) August 22, 2017

*watching bachelor in paradise w my mom*

*trump comes on*

my mom: "dear god i need more wine." — Tori Sterling (@toristerling_) August 22, 2017

Bachelor nation: WE ARE FINALLY GETTING A ROSE CEREMONY !!!

Donald Trump: #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/3tUBLEY2qG — me llamo yulithza ✨ (@yulixa3jo) August 22, 2017

Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison weighed in with this pun-filled tweet.

Sadly The President's speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump'd — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 21, 2017

Is nothing sacred?

