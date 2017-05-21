Advertising

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on May 20. A host's fifth SNL monologue is typically a pretty star-studded affair, with other Five-Timers showing up to welcome the new member.

Dwayne Johnson's was especially important. Not only did Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks show up, but Johnson asked Tom Hanks to be his running mate in the 2020 election. (Rumors have been popping up around the interwebs recently that "The Rock" is considering a run.)

Johnson and Hanks seem to be joking about the run for office, but it still makes for a pretty fun monologue.

Actually, you know what? We can't totally tell if they're kidding or not. What do you think, guys? Johnson/Hanks 2020?

