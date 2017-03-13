Advertising

According to Vanity Fair, Ed Sheeran will be making a cameo in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. The news was revealed by show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the Game of Thrones panel at the recent South by Southwest festival.

giphy

Weiss and Benioff stated that they have been trying to snag Sheeran for years as a way to surprise super-fan Maisie Williams (a.ka. Arya Stark), and finally secured the "Shape of You" singer for the upcoming seventh season.

Advertising

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," announced Benioff and Weiss during the panel hosted by Williams and her onscreen sister, Sophie Turner.

giphy

No additional information about Sheeran's role has been disclosed at this time, but keep your eyes peeled for the redhead in the season debuting on HBO in July.

giphy

Advertising

Ed Sheeran is just the latest musician to make his way to Westeros, and is continuing the show's bizarre tradition of throwing frontmen into roles so tiny that you might have missed them if you blinked. Sigur Rós and Of Monsters and Men got to play music while appearing on the show, while members of the heavy metal band Mastodon were virtually unrecognizable as wildlings. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol and Will Champion from Coldplay have also made cameo appearances in previous seasons.

Here's hoping that Sheeran makes it out alive—but we're definitely not holding our breath.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.