Looking back on your high school prom dress may be embarrassing, but all you can really do is laugh about it. Or, we suppose you can do what Ellen DeGeneres did on Monday's show and turn it into a fun game called "Prom Dress or Craigslist Couch?"

The game went like this: Ellen showed the audience close-up photos of fabric that were either from someone's prom dress or a sofa that's being sold on Craigslist. Ellen and her DJ, Twitch, had to guess which one it was. The photos were then zoomed out to reveal the answer. Some of them were very surprising.

So, if your prom dress didn't turn out the way you expected, look on the bright side. 30 years from now, a photo of it may appear on a talk show where people are trying to distinguish it from a secondhand sofa. That's kinda fun, right?

