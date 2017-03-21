Advertising

It seems that Ellen DeGeneres' most recent trip to the hospital may have had something to do with the glasses of wine she'd had that night. (We've all been there.)

Ellen started Tuesday's show by calling attention to her injured finger. She explained that she had dislocated her finger as she and her wife Portia de Rossi were returning home from a dinner party. Ellen joked that the wine she'd had at the party may have had something to do with the injury.

Advertising

"So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door," she joked. Then she went on to explain what happened:

"The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger."

So, de Rossi drove DeGeneres to the emergency room, where this X-ray of her finger was taken:

Advertising

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

Yiiikes. Fortunately, Ellen was in good spirits, and even joked about the reception she got from starstruck hospital employees.

"Of course, the receptionist had so many things for me to sign: a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her," she joked. "No, they were wonderful. UCLA, thank you so much ... . There was a lot of people who were helpful, but Tammy, thank you so much. Tammy was my nurse who was taking care of me."

Advertising

We're wishing Ellen and her finger a speedy recovery.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.