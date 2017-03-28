Advertising

In a heartwarming clip from Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres read a letter from and then brought onstage a woman who had learned English from watching her TV show. The woman, named Ekhlas Ahmed, is a refugee from Darfur, Sudan who came to the U.S. with her family when she was 12. She's now an English teacher studying to get her Master's degree. Grab some tissues, you're going to need them.

After speaking to Ekhlas Ahmed on stage, Ellen informs her that she's going to sell the calendar the teacher and her students made in the official Ellen store. Ellen then tells Ahmed that with the help of Shutterfly, she was paying off the the teacher's student debt, to the tune of $22,000. And now everyone is crying happy tears.

