The Emmy nominations are out! On September 17th, Stephen Colbert will host television's (and Netflix's and Amazon's...what is television anymore?) biggest stars for a self-congratulatory celebration. One thing that keeps things fresh this year is that Game of Thrones Season 7 starting in July means it will be eligible in 2018, so other drama series can rejoice in getting an opportunity to shine. They are—wait for it—holding the door.

Get excited, because it's everyone's game. Here are the nominees!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Master of None

Black-ish

Atlanta

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late, Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Uza Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman: Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

