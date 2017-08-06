Advertising

Fox News seems to be having a record year for sexual harassment scandals. Just months after Bill O'Reilly was fired and Sean Hannity was accused of harassing a female Fox News contributor, yet another Fox News personality has been accused of sending lewd text messages to his female colleagues.

The Huffington Post reports that Fox News host Eric Bolling is accused of texting lewd photos of male genitalia to two female colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News.

The women didn't solicit the messages, and according to The Huffington Post, told colleagues that the images were deeply upsetting and offensive. They reportedly could tell the images came from Bolling because they recognized his number from previous work-related and informal interactions. The messages were reportedly sent several years ago. The Huffington Post reports that at least a dozen people confirmed they had seen or heard about the text messages.

On Saturday, Fox News announced that Bolling had been suspended.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. According to Us Weekly, Bolling's show, Cashin' In, was pulled from the air on Friday night after the allegations against him were brought to light by The Huffington Post.

Bolling's lawyer Michael J. Bowe said in a statement to The Huffington Post that the TV host "recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made."

