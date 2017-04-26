A Fox News host by the name of Jesse Watters is in hot water on Twitter on Wednesday, after a comment so outrageously sexist it even stands out on Fox News. If you're worried the clip below lacks context, you can watch the full clip at the bottom of this article (hint: it doesn't lack context).
Jesse Watters, commenting on Ivanka Trump's booing by a crowd in Germany, offered the commentary: "I don't really get what's going on here. But, uh, I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."
Disgusting, and even more outrageous when you consider how he began his rant: "It's funny the left says they really respect women and then when given the opportunity to respect a woman they boo and hiss."
Yes, Jesse Watters, tell "the left" how to respect women.
If the name Jesse Watters sounds familiar to you, it's for this insanely offensive Chinatown segment he did last year as a correspondent for Fox News. When Bill O'Reilly was ousted from the network earlier this month over a sexual harassment scandal, his acolyte Jesse Watters was promoted to a hosting gig on the prime-time panel show The Five. It's on that show that Watters made his recent Ivanka Trump comments.
The clip was shared by New York magazine contributor Yashar Ali, and then by New York Times writer Maggie Haberman—the reactions have been those of outrage, although not of much surprise.
Bill O'Reilly must be so proud.