Advertising

A Fox News host by the name of Jesse Watters is in hot water on Twitter on Wednesday, after a comment so outrageously sexist it even stands out on Fox News. If you're worried the clip below lacks context, you can watch the full clip at the bottom of this article (hint: it doesn't lack context).

WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: "I really like how she was speaking into that microphone" pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 26, 2017

Jesse Watters, commenting on Ivanka Trump's booing by a crowd in Germany, offered the commentary: "I don't really get what's going on here. But, uh, I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."

Advertising

Unsubtle reference from reporter who's interviewed potus about his daughter https://t.co/Q0wSF1Y0pv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 26, 2017

Disgusting, and even more outrageous when you consider how he began his rant: "It's funny the left says they really respect women and then when given the opportunity to respect a woman they boo and hiss."

Yes, Jesse Watters, tell "the left" how to respect women.

Did you notice the little hand gesture? When he said it? Its kind of subtle but it's there 🙄😒 — Dannie (@dannievintage_) April 26, 2017

Advertising

Yes I just noticed it thanks to you but yes he did it. Wow. https://t.co/Br3XOBge8E — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 26, 2017

If the name Jesse Watters sounds familiar to you, it's for this insanely offensive Chinatown segment he did last year as a correspondent for Fox News. When Bill O'Reilly was ousted from the network earlier this month over a sexual harassment scandal, his acolyte Jesse Watters was promoted to a hosting gig on the prime-time panel show The Five. It's on that show that Watters made his recent Ivanka Trump comments.

The clip was shared by New York magazine contributor Yashar Ali, and then by New York Times writer Maggie Haberman—the reactions have been those of outrage, although not of much surprise.

Advertising

@jessebwatters is the worst. He got his job from being Bill o's puppet sneaking up on people. Full blown creeper of women — Chris (@yeschrisyes) April 26, 2017

How is he a thing? Is he 12? Does he acknowledge every time someone says "69", too? — Paul Sporer (@sporer) April 26, 2017

WTF as if we didn't already know he was garbage! — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) April 26, 2017

Advertising

Jesse Watters is a "reporter" like the @mallofamerica is a "fun destination" https://t.co/NXmQttqK1W — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) April 26, 2017

But Jessie Walters is a pic.twitter.com/mU24gPOc0b — 🛡➖Dustin Miller ➖📎 (@spdustin) April 26, 2017

The details are foggy, but wasn't someone recently fired from multiple sexual harassment accusations??? I just can't put my finger on it

🙄🔫 — Eric C-G (@E11JAM) April 26, 2017

Advertising

Yes, the culture at FOX really changed! — Ambition Chicken (@loutrebrule) April 26, 2017

Bill O'Reilly must be so proud.

Watch the latest video at <a href="//video.foxnews.com">video.foxnews.com</a>

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.