People on Twitter are up in arms over a viral image from a recent segment on Fox News titled "News You Can't Use: Do U.S. Families Really Want to Hear Russia Reports?"

Banner on @FoxAndFriends: "NEWS YOU CAN'T USE" / "Do U.S. families want to hear Russia reports?" pic.twitter.com/xYEmaQECpU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 20, 2017

In the segment, several women were interviewed over whether the investigations into the Trump administration's ties to Russia are relevant news to everyday Americans, or if they would prefer that the entire news media just pretend it wasn't happening.

"Put the narrative aside. Report real news." -Mom Deborah Antignano on media's coverage of alleged Russia-Trump campaign ties pic.twitter.com/kn1kJhqCyh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 20, 2017

Needless to say, fans of journalism weren't too happy.

Fox News, 1973: "Enough with the Watergate hearings. Let's hear more about that dreamy Bobby Riggs." pic.twitter.com/98HA8rP6e4 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 20, 2017

Hi @foxandfriends: It's a fact that Russia interfered with our election. It's your job to explain why your viewers must care. — Pauli (@pauligirll) March 20, 2017

Um. This seems dangerous.



Journalism is largely what you need to not. Not just what you "want" to know. https://t.co/xTBwIO1cof — Myles Ethan Lascity (@elascity) March 20, 2017

That's quite the representational sampling of US families there... https://t.co/BKkuubdHf8 — Harmless Okjacado (@HarmlessAvocado) March 20, 2017

NEWS YOU CAN'T USE - DOES IT MATTER IF IT MATTERS IF IT MAKES YOU FEEL BAD INSIDE??? — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 20, 2017

Congrats to Fox News on its new network slogan: "News You Can't Use" pic.twitter.com/j4Ur7El9dQ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 20, 2017

Some pointed out that this broadcast was conveniently timed right before FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress (in which he said the Bureau is investigating the Russia ties).

Trump's favorite show running major defense before #ComeyHearing.

Chyron: "News You Can't Use. Do U.S. families want to hear about Russia?" https://t.co/3cDMFxH6XV — Sophia (@SophiaTesfaye) March 20, 2017

Note the countdown clock to a campaign event, rather than James Comey's testimony or the start of SCOTUS nominee confirmation hearing https://t.co/i8OXdjXBma — Derry London ✈️ (@Derry_London) March 20, 2017

Others pointed out the results of a recent FOX NEWS poll that seems to contradict the message of the segment.

Fox News Poll: Should Congress investigate alleged Trump-Russia coordination? pic.twitter.com/rNTNrvEQPb — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2017

Or maybe the people polled think that Congress should investigate this example of possible treason, but they don't want to know about it. They want the impeachment to be a surprise.

