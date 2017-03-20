People on Twitter are up in arms over a viral image from a recent segment on Fox News titled "News You Can't Use: Do U.S. Families Really Want to Hear Russia Reports?"
In the segment, several women were interviewed over whether the investigations into the Trump administration's ties to Russia are relevant news to everyday Americans, or if they would prefer that the entire news media just pretend it wasn't happening.
Needless to say, fans of journalism weren't too happy.
Some pointed out that this broadcast was conveniently timed right before FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress (in which he said the Bureau is investigating the Russia ties).
Others pointed out the results of a recent FOX NEWS poll that seems to contradict the message of the segment.
Or maybe the people polled think that Congress should investigate this example of possible treason, but they don't want to know about it. They want the impeachment to be a surprise.