Another weirdly dark 'Friends' theory has gone viral, threatening to ruin your binge watching.

What is with all you weirdo Friends theorists? Recently, the Internet was taken with a bonkers Friends alternate ending suggesting that Phoebe, the most wonderful friend of the friends on Friends, was actually a meth-addicted homeless person fantasizing that she knew the other characters. Now, from another twisted mind, comes a re-imagining of this classic comedy as a dark and disturbing exploration of human misery. Thankfully, this one only tarnishes Ross, who probably deserves it.

Writer D.F. Lovett has written a blog post pointing to (what you could very, very generously call) clues in Friends suggesting that at some point, Ross lost custody of his child.