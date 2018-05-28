Eagle-eyed 'Friends' fan spots a background extra who may be losing her mind.

For a show so consummately 90s, Friends has proved remarkably resilient in the Internet Age, in part due to obsessive fans who keep finding new details to amuse people—in this case, comedian Nick Turner spotting an extra who forgets what to do with coffee. This is just the latest revelation by still-crazed fans. Others have spotted such gems as a single moment when Rachel was played by a stand-in, found scenes deleted because of 9/11, and written extensive fan theories about how the show was about Phoebe or how it signaled the end of Western civilization. But anyway, back to this extra:

And the award for best "Friends" extra goes to woman who sips coffee then chews it. pic.twitter.com/LQtycvoS9w — Quick Learner (@NicksTurners) July 6, 2016

Now, the fact that she clearly laughs at Ross's line indicates to this author that she was distracted by David Schwimmer and forgot whether she was drinking or eating. Like all good fan theorists, Turner has given this (way too much) thought:

I thought this too, but after 1000 viewings I can confidently say that there is not liquid or food in this person's mouth. — Quick Learner (@NicksTurners) July 7, 2016

Also, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc had their own fan theory they pitched for the finale, but it was shot down.