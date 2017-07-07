Advertising

Chances are, if you were a human who watched television in the mid-90s to early-2000s, you've come across DVDs of Friends. You probably didn't think much of them, until now.

On Friday, one eagle-eyed Twitter user named Ted spotted a peculiar detail in the DVD case photo for the show's fourth season.

Serious question:



Why is Rachel the only one 👀?



Theories needed. #FriendsGate pic.twitter.com/QOlQcDtaGL — Ted Fox (@thetedfox) July 7, 2017

Ted noticed that in the photo, Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) is the only Friend who has her eyes open. He asked Twitter for their thoughts on why that may be.

Because this is the internet, Ted's humble request for theories escalated pretty quickly.

Central Perk is a lie, a lie told to white people that they will hang out in coffee shops forever. — Woodstock's dad (@Burghpunk) July 7, 2017

A couple people decided to play a game of "Name That Friends Episode."

And isn't that a scene from The One Where Rachel Drugs Them All? One of my favorites — Julie Hail Flory (@Julie_Flory) July 7, 2017

The One Where Rachel Kills Everybody — Dr. Jens Foell (@fMRI_guy) July 7, 2017

Other Twitter users weren't as quick to jump to conclusions that Rachel Green is a secret murderer.

Some thought she was still thinking about Ross.

THEY WERE ON A BREAK — michael🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@CardinalBiggles) July 7, 2017

Lobsters, man. Lobsters. — Moo Point Podcast (@MooPodcast) July 7, 2017

Others noted the sleeping positions of the other Friends.

Chandler is spooning her. The answer is obvious. — Terry Bain (@terrybain) July 7, 2017

Some people thought this was a way of letting people know that Rachel Green is a fierce advocate for social justice.

Rachel is woke. The whole show is an elaborate allegory of social justice, and also being told by Mrs. Whiskerson. @thetedfox #Friends 🐱 pic.twitter.com/CZj1LGcdmo — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 7, 2017

And some people just chalked the photo up to mere coincidence.

Amazing coincidence, the other 5 all blinked at exactly the same time — Bob The Wonder (@Bobthe1der) July 7, 2017

This guy had an actual, written-out theory.

Here is what I believe Friends is really about. pic.twitter.com/hziUHAKVVX — Phil Dunne (@lovetherobot) July 7, 2017

And this one didn't have a theory so much as a nugget of wisdom.

The real Friends is the friends we made along the way. — Bone Squirrel 🌹 (@DueceWain) July 7, 2017

What do you think? Is it possible that there's a hidden meaning behind this highly staged DVD cover photo featuring the cast of a popular sitcom? Why are we all sitting here on Twitter wondering if there's a hidden message on a DVD cover? WHY DID NO ONE TELL US LIFE WAS GOING TO BE THIS WAY?

