Chances are, if you were a human who watched television in the mid-90s to early-2000s, you've come across DVDs of Friends. You probably didn't think much of them, until now.
On Friday, one eagle-eyed Twitter user named Ted spotted a peculiar detail in the DVD case photo for the show's fourth season.
Ted noticed that in the photo, Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) is the only Friend who has her eyes open. He asked Twitter for their thoughts on why that may be.
Because this is the internet, Ted's humble request for theories escalated pretty quickly.
A couple people decided to play a game of "Name That Friends Episode."
Other Twitter users weren't as quick to jump to conclusions that Rachel Green is a secret murderer.
Some thought she was still thinking about Ross.
Others noted the sleeping positions of the other Friends.
Some people thought this was a way of letting people know that Rachel Green is a fierce advocate for social justice.
And some people just chalked the photo up to mere coincidence.
This guy had an actual, written-out theory.
And this one didn't have a theory so much as a nugget of wisdom.
What do you think? Is it possible that there's a hidden meaning behind this highly staged DVD cover photo featuring the cast of a popular sitcom? Why are we all sitting here on Twitter wondering if there's a hidden message on a DVD cover? WHY DID NO ONE TELL US LIFE WAS GOING TO BE THIS WAY?