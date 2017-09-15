Advertising

These days with boobs and butts on Instagram and fornication on the Disney Channel, it's easy to forgot that Friends was risqué for its time. Back in 1996, an episode was banned from airing on certain NBC affiliates: not Kathleen Turner as Chandler's Dad or The One Where Monica Teaches Chandler About Erogenous Zones, but The One with the Lesbian Wedding.

Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht, who played Ross's ex-wife Carol and her wife Susan, were on British morning show Lorraine to talk Friends and the UK's "Friends Fest," a celebration of all things Central Perk.

The on-screen couple said that their characters' wedding—as featured in the episode The One with the Lesbian Wedding, natch—was banned in several countries when it first aired in 1996. It was also blocked from airing in certain counties in Texas and Ohio.

Sibbett (Carol) told Lorraine:

It was the first lesbian wedding to ever be shown on TV and they blocked it out in some affiliates. But it all worked out as we got so much press because they blocked it. We actually won awards for that storyline.

Ross=the countries that missed it. ImgFlip

Sibbett also talked about the most moving fan reactions to her storyline:

I remember meeting a man at one awards ceremony that was held by an organization that works with gay families. He said to me that if he'd had Carol and Susan as role models when he was a young boy, he probably wouldn't have tried to [die by] suicide so many times. I hadn't even thought of that.

Here's the clip, which features a cameo from Boo from Orange is the New Black!

