'Friends' fans spot editing glitch in first episode that makes Phoebe seem even more magical.

Friends is one of the shows that people have seen like, ten thousand times. It's the TV version of mac and cheese, by which I mean Friends is the ultimate comfort show and I love mac and cheese. Yet, most viewers have missed something major in this show. Phoebe is magical. She's an actual witch.

Aine Maloney, a reader of the website Her shared with the site the only evidence needed to prove Phoebe's powers. Maloney realized that in the first episode, Phoebe manages to be in two places at once.

The clip Maloney shared begins with Phoebe pulling out eyelashes in front of Rachel. Cue laugh track and a cut to Paul the Wine Guy, Monica's date. AND, sitting near Paul calmly sipping on her tea is Phoebe. Who is also standing by Rachel.

I know what you're thinking: Ursula has somehow slipped into this scene. Or this is an editing error. But just start believing, people! Magic is real.