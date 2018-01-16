Three major 'Friends' plot holes spotted by eagle-eyed binge watchers.

Advertising

Friends may have gone off the air fourteen years ago (!!!), but fans haven't stopped watching and rewatching the iconic series, and are still finding some pretty interesting plot holes along the way. Yes, you may have heard of this glitch that basically proves Phoebe can teleport, or this viral theory that explains why Joey should have ended up with Rachel (author's note: NO), but now the internet has discovered three new inconsistencies in the series. giphy 1) Chandler and Rachel met before the pilot, but they don't seem to remember it. In the pilot episode of Friends, Rachel Green enters Central Perk wearing her wedding dress, revealing that she had just left her groom at the altar. Ross and Monica recognize her, but she is introduced to the rest of the group in this scene. However, later in the series, Chandler claims to have known Rachel from college parties and Thanksgivings with the Gellers. Plus, one flashback showed that they even shared a kiss in their college years. giphy

Advertising

Maybe both characters suffer from short term memory loss, or maybe this was one big oversight. 2) Ross' Age Not even Ross Geller himself seems to know how old he is. Ross first reveals that he is 29-years-old in season three. In seasons four and five, he also says he is 29-years-old. He then claims to be 29 throughout his entire relationship with Rachel and his subsequent relationship with Emily. Basically, he was 29 for a very, very long time. giphy

Advertising

Indy 100 also points out that Ross also doesn't know his birthday. In one episode he claims to have been born in December, but in another, he says October. Look, plenty of people lie about their age, but let's chock this one up to script inconsistencies. 3) How many women Ross has slept with. So, Ross pretty much maintained the story that his ex-wife, Carol, was the only woman he has slept with until he got together with Rachel. However, in season seven, Chandler points out that Ross randomly once slept with a cleaning lady. giphy

Advertising

Ross doesn't really seem like a character who would forget boning someone, so this must have definitely been an oversight on the writer's part. Are there more plot holes in the series that we have yet to discover? Probably, but there is only one way to find out. Get your binge-watching pants on, kids! giphy