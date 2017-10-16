You may think you know the show Friends, but this insane fan theory will make you want to grab the ol' box set and rewatch every episode.

A Redditor/Friends fan called lolalodge posted this theory in the 'Fan Theories' subreddit that explains how Monica had a closet cocaine addiction, and Joey was a total pothead. We hate to say it...but it kinda makes sense.

Alright, so Monica is a restaurant chef, usually a Sous Chef or even head chef most of the time in some rather high end restaurants in NYC.

First, most people that work in the restaurant industry tend to gravitate towards some sort of substance since the job is very high stress.

But that's not even my reasoning. See, head chefs and sous chefs in high end restaurants in NYC tend to get paid a lot, like $50-$100 dollars an hour a lot.

Monica also lives in a rent controlled apartment that she illegally sublets from her dead grandmother, she even has a roommate to share the bills with. She doesn't own an obscene amount of clothes or anything, doesn't go out to bars regularly, so where exactly does her money go?

Cocaine, which she stashes in the closet by the big windows, which is why when Chandler opens it in the last season, she flips out because she doesn't want him to find her cocaine stash.

It also explains why Monica is so high energy and high strung.

As for Joey, Joey pretty much smokes weed all day. That's why he's always hungry, can eat a ton of food and is constantly napping and is kind of spaced out and a lot of what other people say goes "whoosh" right over his head.

Edit: not saying it's definitely the case, just that's one way the show could be interpreted.

Edit II: forgot to add Monica doing cocaine also explains her rapid weight loss back when she was a teenager