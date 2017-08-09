Advertising

When Rachel and Joey briefly "dated" on Friends, their relationship didn't get much respect from fans, or the show's writers. But by clinging to the tired, predictable and, let's be honest, ultimately doomed relationship between Ross and Rachel, the show deprived us of what could have been the greatest love story of our time.

When Friends super-fan @kaneandgriffin dropped this bombshell theory about Rachel and Joey being each others' lobsters this whole time, Twitter is here for it. It just makes so much sense.

Advertising

And if you don't believe me, this viral Twitter thread basically proves it. It's epic, so get comfortable.

1/ In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

2/ I'm loving this "let's yell about TV plots point we hate" thing that's happening EXCEPT that it started about Rachel and Joey on Friends — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

3/ I am on record as being absolutely ride-or-die anti-Ross Geller, who is for my money one of television's all-time worst human men. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

^^^THIS. A THOUSAND TIMES THIS.

Advertising

Okay, so now let's talk about ROSS.

17/ Okay, now contrast this with Ross, who from minute one has labeled Rachel as "his." — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

18/ We're always told that Ross/Rachel was a "friends to lovers" ship but WHAT IS THAT BASED ON??? WHAT FUCKING FRIENDSHIP?? — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

GREAT QUESTION.

19/ He had a crush on her in high school, so he "claimed" her first, and long after they've broken up he resents every man in her life. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

20/ He hides messages from men who call her when they're living together. He's endlessly threatened by the men she dates. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

21/ He outright sabotages her career WE'LL BE COMING BACK TO THIS POINT because he can't get over his Mark thing. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

It does seem like their whole relationship was based on jealousy and possessiveness.

Others seem to agree, Ross is the w-o-r-s-t.

Advertising

Even before they broke up (and the cause of it) - Ross' jealousy of Mark and insecurity when Rachel got a career. Ross is awful. — Jowls Paisley (@jmspdly) August 9, 2017

Ross never trusted women after Carol came out. He made that all about him too. — Tricia (@banjocanoe) August 9, 2017

And remember that Mark thing? Ross was a jealous nightmare. How is that a guy you want to end up with????

22/ Ross literally cannot accept that Mark (or any man) could be just friends with Rachel because HE couldn't be "just friends" with Rachel. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

23/ And you'll note that throughout the series it's often Joey telling Ross he doesn't OWN Rachel, while Chandler and Monica enable him. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

And now, back to Joey:

24/ Joey is the person who most often tells Ross "dude she's not interested" when she's clearly not. The one who notices what RACHEL wants. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

25/ He doesn't have all this "but he's loved her FOREVER" false nostalgia that makes them all feel like Ross has EARNED Rachel by waiting. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Ross didn't wait anyway - he married other women — Lynn Robertson Hay (@LynnRobsHay) August 8, 2017

26/ This is why "nice guys" are often so much shadier than openly, unapologetically promiscuous guys like Joey. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

He's definitely unapologetically promiscuous, that's true.

27/ Joey's feelings for Rachel were born out of genuine friendship. They were roommates. SHE WAS PREGNANT. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

28/ We honestly don't talk enough about how big a deal it is that Joey, the "shallow" one, falls in love with Rachel while she's pregnant. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

holy moly, YOU'RE RIGHT — silhan (@whitelily22) August 8, 2017

Advertising

29/ It happens the way realistically healthy relationships do: they just start spending a lot more time together. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

30/ He has to LEARN to see Rachel as a romantic prospect because she's always been a friend first. Which was NEVER true for Ross. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

31/ It's not until he takes her on a fake date (because she's pregnant and misses going on fancy dates) when it actually clicks. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

32/ And when he tells Rachel how he feels and she turns him down, contrast that with "WE WERE ON A BREAK" — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

33/ He never blames her and he doesn't let it impact the rest of the group. The friendship stays intact. ROSS GELLER WHAT'S GOOD — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

YEAH, ROSS GELLER. WHAT'S GOOD?!

34/ The forced cop-out ending where they get together & suddenly all the chemistry evaporates was NONSENSE. They could have made this work. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Yes!!! I always wished they went there. I love this thread so much :)! — Laura T (@babybeachblues) August 8, 2017

Advertising

35/ If the writers had cared enough to try, there was potential there for a fantastic and genre-defying surprise twist to the show. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

This theory stacks up:

Theory: the writers are all Ross. — Hannah Johnstone (@hannahjherself) August 8, 2017

Congrats folks, we made it through argument #1. Convinced, yet? Because we're just getting started. Let's move on to ARGUMENT #2:

36/ ARGUMENT #2: Rachel Deserved Someone Who Understood Why Her Career Was Important to Her.



(MY DUDES I AM JUST! GETTING! STARTED!) — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

37/ Y'all. Y'all. It was 13 fucking years ago and I am still furious AT LEAST WEEKLY that Rachel got off that goddamn plane. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Ugh seriously, same.

38/ Ross sabotaged her career at every turn. He was "tired of having a relationship with her answering machine." — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

39/ He was jealous of all her male colleagues. He FELL ASLEEP at a work event he demanded she take him to. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

Back to that jealousy thing... should've been a huge deal-breaker.

Let's not forget when he couldn't handle Bruce WillIs' daughter/STUDENT going to Mexico spring break so he FOLLOWED her there #controlling — Krystina Firth (@krystinafirth) August 8, 2017

40/ Over and over Ross trivialized her passions, even though I would argue that Rachel's career was always her most interesting arc. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

41/ Somewhere there's a way more feminist version of "Friends" about a spoiled privileged girl who's never had to work a day in her life - — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

42/ - going on to become a brilliant and competent executive at the top of an insanely competitive creative field, as a single mom. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

43/ There are MANY things about "Friends" that don't hold up, but one surprising thing they often get right is career/money storylines. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Loving this thread, but you're especially right here. Monica getting fired for accepting kickbacks, accident or not, was so real — Brawl2099 (@brawl2099) August 9, 2017

44/ (I know. The apartments. I KNOW. Ignore the set design for a second and stick with me.) — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

45/ Some of the most interesting conflicts in the show are when lines are drawn among the friends about who makes more money than who. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

46/ WHICH AS WE ALL KNOW IS A REALISTIC THING THAT HAPPENS IN YOUR 20's AND 30's, SOME OF THOSE PLOTS ARE SO ACCURATE IT HURTS — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

47/ Rachel/Joey/Phoebe are initially the broke ones, while Chandler/Monica/Ross have salaried full-time jobs (though this shifts over time) — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

48/ Hey does anyone remember who gives Rachel her first big break to get out of Central Perk and into the fashion industry? JOEY DID — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

49/ Joey knows what it feels like to be grasping for your big break. But name ONE THING Ross ever did to unselfishly help Rachel's career. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

50/ It's kind of remarkable that, for the token shallow/appearance-driven character, Joey actually seems to care very little about money. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

51/ So he doesn't see Rachel the big-shot fashion exec as qualitatively different from Rachel the scrappy waitress. But Ross CLEARLY does. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Truuuuuuuuuuuuuuuue!

Ross saw Waitress Rachel as someone who needed "saving". That's why her career threatens him. — Craig (@_CraigForsyth33) August 8, 2017

52/ Every step up the ladder towards career success that Rachel takes is interpreted as a step AWAY from him. It's SO. FUCKED. UP. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

53/ No one in the FUCKING WORLD loves Rachel Green more than Monica Geller and yet Monica still wanted her to get on that plane for Paris. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

54/ They ALL did. They GOT it. Rachel was maxed out at her old job. She'd gone as high as she could. She said so REPEATEDLY. She needed more — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

55/ There was nothing left for her professionally in New York, and the Paris job was her literal dream. Her friends wanted her to take it. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

56/ GUESS WHO DIDN'T. FUCKING ROSS. BECAUSE IT'S ALWAYS ABOUT HIM. — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

57/ I have never wanted any finale retcon more than for Rachel to be allowed to go to Paris & make a brand-new life. IT PHYSICALLY PAINS ME — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

58/ AM I SUPPOSED TO THINK IT'S ROMANTIC THAT ROSS WENT BEHIND RACHEL'S BACK TO HER BOSS TO MAKE HIM TAKE HER BACK BECAUSE I FUCKING DON'T — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Advertising

THIS IS SUCH A WONDERFUL THREAD. MY EYES ARE SO OPEN. — Miflennial Snowflake (@flendog_) August 8, 2017

This thread has made my day. Thanks so much. — A (@one_mrs_k) August 8, 2017

I, respectfully, and platonically, adore you for this thread. Honour on you, honour on your cow, honour on your whole family! 💖💖💖💖💖 — Madeline Hunter (@MadelineAndraia) August 9, 2017

My God. This......is beautiful. — GlitterViking Lyn❄️ (@Heartless_Lyn) August 8, 2017

Advertising

You are reading my mind and I friggin love it. Thanks for taking my mind off of nuclear holocaust 💜 — Dr. Erin Weinberg (@TheBardolator) August 8, 2017

Others are only just now realizing they hate Ross. WELCOME.

I HATE ROSS AND I JUST REALISED THIS. — A (@one_mrs_k) August 8, 2017

Like I said, this thread is blowing minds and changing lives.

What the fuck did you just make me read, Rudi? — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) August 8, 2017

Advertising

I don't know but I do know that it has changed my life in a big way — Red Lion (@RudiKinsella) August 8, 2017

But not everyone is convinced. Some people are still defending Ross and calling out Rachel.

Conveniently no mention of Ross selflessly stepping aside and telling Joey to go for it with Rachel ffs. — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) August 9, 2017

Or the fact Rachel ruins a number of Ross' relationships also 🤷🏼‍♀️ she was just as bad if not worse at times — Kayaxxo (@Kyaaxo) August 9, 2017

RACHEL CRASHED HIS WEDDING FOR CHRIST'S SAKE.



Couldn't stay away when he was with Bonnie and Julie too.#JusticeForRoss — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) August 9, 2017

Advertising

They did a bad job of that part of Rachel's character. Ross is creepy but Rachel is selfish and careless w his feelings. — Sean (@TheFailureStand) August 9, 2017

To be fair, Rachel's behavior wasn't always great either. But neither was Joey's. That's why they're perfect for each other!

Here's the alternate ending we all need:

I'm going to write fan fiction where she gets off the plane in Paris and Joey is there waiting for her. — Kristin Bailey (@KBaileyBooks) August 8, 2017

Advertising

...and still NOT SPEAKING FRENCH. pic.twitter.com/nctHGcUQpc — Philip Davies (@PhilipRDavies) August 8, 2017

But he plays Spanish Civil War Hemingway on stage in Paris using Gary Oldman spitting technique, and takes Rachel to her first Artist Café. — Chris Mahan (@chris_mahan) August 8, 2017

And he never, ever mentions Ross Geller to her ever again.

And she goes to all his plays. — Chris Mahan (@chris_mahan) August 9, 2017

See???? HE'S HER LOBSTER. It was right there before our eyes this whole time.

This thread is my lobster.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.