The Game of Thrones team is keeping up fans' will to live in the off-season with behind-the-scenes featurettes, and they just put out the coolest one yet. "Game Revealed" showed the training and filming of Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth's epic duel in episode four, and Maisie Williams's dagger swagger has the internet in awe.
People zoomed in on one particular move of Maisie's, in which the 5'1" firecracker took on 6'3" Gwendoline Christie with some fancy choreography that included a mesmerizing dagger toss.
People are flipping out over the dagger toss, watching the GIF on an infinite loop.
It's a shame we were robbed of that killer move during the episode itself.
Arya's always had a way with knives.
Rewatch the scene and try to spot that flip.