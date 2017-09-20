Advertising

The Game of Thrones team is keeping up fans' will to live in the off-season with behind-the-scenes featurettes, and they just put out the coolest one yet. "Game Revealed" showed the training and filming of Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth's epic duel in episode four, and Maisie Williams's dagger swagger has the internet in awe.

People zoomed in on one particular move of Maisie's, in which the 5'1" firecracker took on 6'3" Gwendoline Christie with some fancy choreography that included a mesmerizing dagger toss.

Totally hypnotized by the amazing @Maisie_Williams pulling off this ridiculous dagger move!! pic.twitter.com/QRgARB1QNg — Gus Ronald (@goosemangus) September 19, 2017

People are flipping out over the dagger toss, watching the GIF on an infinite loop.

I’ve watched this ~75 times and you can’t make me stop https://t.co/cYVp0cyIuc — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) September 19, 2017

What's impressive is:

* that knife travels a tight arc.

* @maisie_williams never dropped her gaze.

That's called practice, y'inz guys. https://t.co/ffFiZzw3Kc — MikeBrendan (@MikeBrendan) September 19, 2017

BRB just going to watch this forever. https://t.co/8YPGi5AGzw — Paul Montgomery (@fuzzytypewriter) September 19, 2017

At first I was like "Oh huh cool"



But then the longer I stared I realized how hard it would be to flip the hilt up and back over the wrist https://t.co/ySS1joUHC8 — Merrill (@HeyMerrill) September 19, 2017

It's a shame we were robbed of that killer move during the episode itself.

The editing in the episode did not favor this move and I totally missed it. What a shame. https://t.co/W9yi4l69Br — David Anaxagoras (@davidanaxagoras) September 19, 2017

Arya's always had a way with knives.

giphy

Rewatch the scene and try to spot that flip.

