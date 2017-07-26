Advertising

Game of Thrones fans, you're about to crave carbs. The show has spawned plenty of cosplay costumes, hair tutorials, and wearable merch. Thanks to Ben Hawkey aka Hot Pie, it now has its very own bakery.

According to Us Weekly, Hawkey has opened a bakery in London named...

wait for it...

You Know Nothing John Dough.

Hot Pie from #GameOfThrones has opened a bakery and called it “You know nothing Jon Dough”. He wins at life. pic.twitter.com/Rr0jHMUa40 — Austin (@AustinCTweets) July 26, 2017

This man may have set the new record for how best to capitalize on fifteen minutes of fame. The bakery opened this Monday, July 17, right after the show's season 7 premiere. It's taken Hawkey the length of the three seasons since he's been off the show — he last appeared in season 4 — to get the venture off the ground.

In partnership with Deliveroo, the bakery was shipping "loaves made from wholewheat cornbread with orange zest" across the UK. Obviously, they're now sold out. In the only misstep we can find in this whole plan, Hawkey sold the bread for just $1. (Buddy, you should be taking these to the bank.)

Hawkey spoke to Digital Spy about his decision to make IRL Direwolf loaves. "Hot Pie's Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe," he said. "I can't share that, but Deliver customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don't even need to take a dangerous walk down the King's Road to visit, it comes to you."

While we're waiting for the loaves to restock, feel free to whip yourself up a batch of Sansa's Sassy Lemon Cakes.

