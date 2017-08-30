Advertising

WARNING: SPOILERS ARE COMING!

It turns out a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones showing an important interaction between Sansa and Bran Stark ended up being cut from the final version that aired on HBO. Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the 18-year-old actor who plays Bran Stark on the show, told IGN that they had filmed a scene we don't ever actually get to see, where his sister Sansa arranges a private meeting with him. That scene provided some more context on just how events led to the sudden death of Littlefinger.

Hempstead-Wright stated, "There was a scene that we ended up getting rid of, I’m not sure why, where Sansa came to Bran’s chambers and said 'I need your help.' The way I understand it, Bran didn't know what was going on." (Hempstead-wright stressed that Bran would never remain blind to the friction between his sisters, Sansa and Arya, long enough for them to actually hurt each other.)

Hempstead-Wright said that Bran didn't initially get involved in the building tension until Sansa came to see him about her distrust of Arya (that's the scene that was cut). He explained, "It was a battle between Sansa and Arya really, and it wasn't any of Bran's business until Sansa thought 'why don't I fact check this with the best fact checker in the universe' and Bran was like 'Littlefinger did this and this and this."

He continued, "Because Bran has a real idea of destinies, I think he was waiting for his sister to come to him to give her the knowledge. I don't think he would have let that happen and he wouldn’t have sat there while Arya got killed by Sansa, because Bran would have known that wasn’t the way things had to go. He would have known 'I need to be here to reveal what the truth is.'"

Hempstead-Wright said he wasn't sure, but he thought that scene was meant to go in the finale. Maybe? "It was going to be in the finale—I don’t know actually. I have no idea when that scene was. I think it would have been the last episode," he said.

Well, at least we know now. Because that was quite a change in the sisters' attitudes towards one another, and that explanation is helpful. And because we'll rehash everything Game of Thrones related until we've chewed through every available tidbit.

