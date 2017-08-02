Advertising

A man named Dan Angelucci (whose Twitter bio simply says "Video Person") tweeted some pictures of Game of Thrones' Bran Stark, with the text of Jaden Smith tweets over them. It is amazing how well the two fit together—like chocolate and peanut butter.

I put Jaden Smith tweets on Bran Stark and it checks out pic.twitter.com/8X0I1wmXFP — Dan Angelucci 🍟 (@lucciinthesky) July 31, 2017

Angelucci's tweet, sent July 31, includes four pictures of Bran with random Jaden Smith tweet text. They are so good, four is not nearly enough.

How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren't Real — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 2, 2013

I'm 13 This Is Ridiculous — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) March 1, 2012

Trees Are Never Sad Look At Them Every Once In Awhile They're Quite Beautiful. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 20, 2013

Ufo's — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 17, 2012

The seriousness of the Game of Thrones scene in which Bran Stark is reunited with his sister, Sansa, combined with the strangeness of Jaden Smith's words makes for art/comedy gold. We need more!

