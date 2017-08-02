A man named Dan Angelucci (whose Twitter bio simply says "Video Person") tweeted some pictures of Game of Thrones' Bran Stark, with the text of Jaden Smith tweets over them. It is amazing how well the two fit together—like chocolate and peanut butter.
Angelucci's tweet, sent July 31, includes four pictures of Bran with random Jaden Smith tweet text. They are so good, four is not nearly enough.
The seriousness of the Game of Thrones scene in which Bran Stark is reunited with his sister, Sansa, combined with the strangeness of Jaden Smith's words makes for art/comedy gold. We need more!