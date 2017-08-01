Advertising

The trailer for Apple Music's new show, Carpool Karaoke: The Series will get even the most casual "Carpool Karaoke" psyched to watch. The show, which was inspired by a popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, is chock full of celebrities, among them Game of Thrones' Stark sisters, Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya).

The show, which kicks off on August 8 according to Entertainment Weekly, is slightly different from the Late Late Show segment in that James Corden is only going to be in one episode—the one with LeBron James. But other celebrities will be paired up with each other, including Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and John Cena with Shaquille O'Neal.

But no duo will be as powerful as Arya and Sansa, who in this trailer look like they might be riding a mechanical bull made to look like a dragon. Sure, those two have nothing to do with dragons (so far), but it's the thought that counts.

