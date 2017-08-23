Advertising

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! And catch up already!

Sunday is the season finale of Game of Thrones, and fan theories are flying fast and furious. Who will live, who will die, who will screw, and who will rule—there's still so much action to come before the entire series ends after season 8.

A fan on Reddit has a theory about which character will bite it next, and it's one that a lot of people will be happy (sort of) to see go—none other than Queen Bitch Cersei Lannister. I say "sort of" because she's the character everyone loves to hate, and the show will be quite different without her. But before we start digging her grave, let's remember this is just a theory. I mean, she'll definitely die at some point, but it's not yet clear by who's (or what's) hand.

Comment from discussion [EVERYTHING] Possible Valonqar twist TL;DR — Basically the theory goes back to when Cersei was told by a young witch that she would die by the “Valonqar” (the High Valerian word for "little brother"). It's natural to assume that means her actual brothers, Jaime and Tyrion (OR IS HE?), but maybe it'll actually be the child she's currently carrying, who, if male, is technically the "little brother" to her other, late children. Perhaps there will be complications during the pregnancy or birth; maybe she'll even die while birthing a dwarf, mirroring her own mother's death while giving birth to Tyrion. Interesting. Well, just like everything else, we'll have to wait and see.

