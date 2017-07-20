The Game of Thrones creators have a new show! So let's see, what would you want to see from David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the men who brought a huge medieval fantasy to life starring dragons, ice zombies, and warrior-kings?
Is it a Jon Snow spin-off where he just fights the undead?
Is it a Robert's Rebellion prequel starring the guy who played young Ned Stark?
Or is it an alternate history of the United States "where slavery is still legal and southern U.S. states have seceded...?"
Oh. According to NBC, it's the latter. Via CNN, the network explains: The series, titled Confederate, "takes place in a reality where the southern states successfully seceded from the Union, 'giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.'"
And the reaction from the adoring public has been the opposite of Game of Thrones hype. Nobody's happy.
The reaction on Reddit was baffled, with commenters wondering if HBO was actually trying to piss off as many segments of the public as possible for free publicity. Others mentioned "HBO probably doesn't care about controversial topics... more hype, better ratings." One had this to say:
After the recent GoT ratings, the show runners could probably shit in a paper bag and HBO would consider bringing it to series.
Then there was Twitter. Oh wow was there Twitter.
Many envisioned all the brutal scenes the Game of Thrones creators might be gifting to the many, actual white supremacists that exist in 2017.
Others just backed off immediately from the toxic topic, reasoning that it's bad-timing, it's unnecessary, and it's in poor taste.
Points about the fact that Benioff and Weiss are white, with a controversial history depicting rape scenes, also resonated with critics.
Many remembered a show on WGN called "Underground," which, as CNN put it, "explored—not exploited—people from black history." That show actually "centered on key figures involved in the Underground Railroad."
For now, Confederate isn't slated to begin production until after the next, and final, season of Game of Thrones. If the backlash is any indication, it might not air at all.