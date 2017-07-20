Advertising

The Game of Thrones creators have a new show! So let's see, what would you want to see from David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the men who brought a huge medieval fantasy to life starring dragons, ice zombies, and warrior-kings?

Is it a Jon Snow spin-off where he just fights the undead?

Is it a Robert's Rebellion prequel starring the guy who played young Ned Stark?

Or is it an alternate history of the United States "where slavery is still legal and southern U.S. states have seceded...?"

Who told @HBO this was a good idea? 🤔 https://t.co/xVrNCybicy — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) July 19, 2017

80% of my timeline is pissed off about that HBO Confederate show. pic.twitter.com/odwoQFTwol — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) July 19, 2017

Oh. According to NBC, it's the latter. Via CNN, the network explains: The series, titled Confederate, "takes place in a reality where the southern states successfully seceded from the Union, 'giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.'"

And the reaction from the adoring public has been the opposite of Game of Thrones hype. Nobody's happy.

HBO was like, "We gave y'all a 2nd season of Insecure..now you'll deal with the Confederate.." — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) July 19, 2017

Just when I was about to order HBO for #Insecure, y'all announce some fudgeship like this. Why don't y'all pick up #Underground instead?? https://t.co/iFyupUipoK — CKH (@CarynGotThis) July 19, 2017

The reaction on Reddit was baffled, with commenters wondering if HBO was actually trying to piss off as many segments of the public as possible for free publicity. Others mentioned "HBO probably doesn't care about controversial topics... more hype, better ratings." One had this to say:

After the recent GoT ratings, the show runners could probably shit in a paper bag and HBO would consider bringing it to series.

Then there was Twitter. Oh wow was there Twitter.

remind me to stay off the internet the day when Ed Sheeran cameos as a slave trader in CONFEDERATE. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 19, 2017

Many envisioned all the brutal scenes the Game of Thrones creators might be gifting to the many, actual white supremacists that exist in 2017.

The fandom for the new #HBO show #Confederate is gonna be Tragic. Can you imagine how much harmful imagery they're gonna produce? pic.twitter.com/P9xbxfQQtv — Zora Neale Hustlin' (@MarsinCharge) July 19, 2017

I know we're not supposed to tell people what to write, but you're not allowed to undo the abolition of chattel slavery anymore. It's done. — L. D. Lewis 🌻🐞🌻 (@Ellethevillain) July 19, 2017

I for one can't imagine an Alternate History where there are monuments to Confederate leaders all over America. — Sigh Hersh (@Ugarles) July 19, 2017

I want a tv show about an America where black people got full reparations after slavery — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) July 19, 2017

Confederate, Man in the High Castle, whatever -- alt histories where genocide wins are boring. Genocide has already won, like, a lot. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) July 19, 2017

Sign me up as a writer for the show that has Blacks running the country after Slave revolts that made yt's subservient to us. #Overground — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 20, 2017

Others just backed off immediately from the toxic topic, reasoning that it's bad-timing, it's unnecessary, and it's in poor taste.

if hbo is really going to make a godawful show about confederate slaves in an alt-2017 let me save you the trouble here is what happens pic.twitter.com/u5ycC5t2IS — DOCFUTURE (@topherflorence) July 19, 2017

"HBO's new series CONFEDERATE is-"

Nope. Nope. Nope. Whole lotta nope. Noppity Nil. Leslie Knope. Nah. pic.twitter.com/2FzsAI2DBd — Alan Kistler (@SizzlerKistler) July 19, 2017

Every pop culture writer I know, upon being asked about HBO's Confederate. pic.twitter.com/Pa5MeMe4eK — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) July 19, 2017

Points about the fact that Benioff and Weiss are white, with a controversial history depicting rape scenes, also resonated with critics.

Handmaid's Tale was written by a woman. Confederate is written by white men who panned the camera so they could rape Sansa. https://t.co/QkxvAOfrJA — Jordan Calhoun (@JordanMCalhoun) July 19, 2017

Many remembered a show on WGN called "Underground," which, as CNN put it, "explored—not exploited—people from black history." That show actually "centered on key figures involved in the Underground Railroad."

Dear @HBO, if you want to spend millions on a show about slavery, pick up @UndergroundWGN. Not this #Confederate shit. Signed,ALL the Blacks — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) July 19, 2017

It's so messed up that a show like Underground gets cancelled but @HBO green lights this Confederate mess. Keep it. — Azalea Dunn 🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@AzaleaDunn) July 19, 2017

HBO didn't wanna pick up Underground, but Confederate sounded like the next best thing. Ok — American Pessimist (@Phllp_Wnslw) July 19, 2017

For now, Confederate isn't slated to begin production until after the next, and final, season of Game of Thrones. If the backlash is any indication, it might not air at all.

