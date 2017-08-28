Advertising

Okay, YES, this contains Game of Thrones spoilers. If you didn't watch the finale, A. Don't read this! and B. GET ON IT.

So it finally happened. Well, two important things happened—one was that Bran confirmed what many viewers had already accepted as truth. Jon Snow isn't Jon Snow at all, his real name is Aegon Targaryen, and he's the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys' brother) and Lyanna Stark (Ned Stark's sister). That means the Mother of Dragons is also the Aunt of Jon Snow/whatever name he'll eventually go by.

The other important thing that happened is that all that sexual tension between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally erupted into full on sex. As in, yeah, they did it, and yeah, we were all into it, despite (uuuggghhh) incest. Why are you doing this to us, writers?? Isn't life confusing enough as it is?

Actors Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) and Kit Harington (Know Nothing-er Jon Snow) spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their characters doing the deed. The publication asked Clarke how she thinks Daenerys will feel when she finds out Jon Snow is her nephew. Her reaction: “'Ewwwww!' I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush–” (she finished that thought by pretending to brush her tongue).

Poor Daeny. She traveled the whole world just to somehow end up back in the long standing Targaryen tradition of incestuous relationships.

As for Harington, he told EW,

Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, "What’s the sexual tension in this scene" and she’s like, "Stop talking about sexual tension!" It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.

Clarke added, “Yeah [I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time." But she thinks the scene came out great: "I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep.”

So what's about when these two lovebirds find out the truth about Jon's lineage? Harington told EW, “I said to Emilia it’s going to be a really cool scene when they find out.” As for what exactly will happen between them (or not happen) once that information is revealed, Harington has no way of knowing until the writers tell him. “That part of it, I can’t predict. It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other.”

Ah, the ups and downs of incestuous romance.

