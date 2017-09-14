Advertising

This season of Game of Thrones may be over, but the internet is still abuzz with theories. This one is guaranteed to make you go, "EWWWWWW!"

If you've been keeping up with this season, you're probably aware that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have successfully gotten it on. You're also probably aware that the two of them are related - even if they don't know it yet. As far as we know now, Dany is Jon's aunt, but a new theory making its way around the interwebs might mean that the new couple is even more closely related than we thought - they might be brother and sister.

Say it with me now: "EWWWWWW!"

According to Digital Spy, fans of the Game of Thrones books have noticed that Dany seems to remember a lemon tree from her childhood in Braavos. But there's just one problem: Lemons don't grow in Braavos, they grow in Dorne.

Some fans speculate that this means Dany has been lied to about her childhood. You might remember that she was taken into hiding at a very young age and forced to travel in secret. It's entirely possible that she was taken from Dorne and just doesn't remember it. And why would she be taken into hiding? Because, just like her lover Jon Snow, she is the child of Rhaeger Targaryen, not Aerys.

At this point, you may be thinking: "That's all the evidence you've got? A lousy lemon tree?" NO, OF COURSE THAT'S NOT ALL WE'VE GOT!

In an interview with Vulture right after season 2, actor Alfie Allen (who plays Theon Greyjoy on Thrones) said this: "You know, I asked [George RR Martin] about who Jon Snow's real parents were, and he told me. I can't say who, but I can tell you that it involves a bit of a Luke Skywalker situation."

Now, it's entirely possible that Allen was simply referring to the fact that Jon Snow's parents are not who we thought they were. BUT, if you'll remember, in Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker unknowingly kissed his twin sister Princess Leia. They had no idea they were siblings because they were both taken and hidden from the Empire as small children. AHH! IT'S MADNESS!

Luke and Leia grew up separately, just like Jon and Dany. If this Thrones theory is true, it means that Jon Snow was sent to the Stark side of the family (his mother was Lyanna Stark) and Dany was sent to the Targaryen side. Much like twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James were raised by different sides of the family in the classic 1998 film, The Parent Trap. (Well, except that there's no gross sex stuff in The Parent Trap. It's a lovely family film and I'm sorry I'm dragging it into this.)

ANYWAY! Moving on.

There are two more tiny shreds of evidence that support this theory. Some fans think the reason Ned Stark was so protective of Dany back in Season 1 when King Robert was trying to send an assassin to kill her was because he had a familial connection to her, and couldn't bear to see Jon Snow's sister killed.

And then there's the Azor Ahai prophecy, that states that the prince that was promised would come from House Targaryen. Jon and Dany have both been linked to it, and Melisandre seems to have a difficult time deciding which of them is in fact the prince. Fans think the reason she can't figure it out is because Jon and Dany are actually much too closely related to be doing the nasty.

So there you have it! Do you feel sufficiently grossed out yet? I'm going to go take a shower.

