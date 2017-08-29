Advertising

There are a million Game of Thrones fan theories circulating around the internet, and after Sunday's season finale, we've added a few more. One of those new theories is that Tyrion Lannister is in love with Daenerys Targaryen.

While Jon Snow and Dany were, ahem, getting it on during last week's episode, we saw a few shots of Tyrion lurking outside the door. This led many to believe that he was pining for Dany, and was jealous that she was with Jon Snow and not him.

So, is this a valid theory? To get to the bottom of it, The Daily Beast spoke with Jeremy Podeswa, who directed the season 7 finale. He's not quite sold on the Tyrion-loves-Dany theory. Here's what he had to say about it:

Advertising

Well I think there’s jealousy, but it’s maybe not romantic jealousy, in the way that it is for Jorah, for example. I think that for Tyrion, it’s more complicated. I think he has a very special relationship with Dany and he really believes in her as a true leader and has invested a lot in her.

Podeswa also pointed out that Tyrion sees himself as a strategist, and that he might be wary of Dany's new relationship because "the consequences of Dany and Jon getting together are completely unknown, and that Tyrion probably has a lot of questions."Is she gonna make decisions now based on this new relationship? Is she gonna be able to separate her personal [interests] from the interests of the greater group?"

Advertising

To sum up, yes, Tyrion was creepily lurking outside the door while Dany was hooking up with another man, but he's PROBABLY not into her romantically. We'll just have to wait for season 8 to find out for sure.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.