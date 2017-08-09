Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

Over seven years, Game of Thrones fans have watched Daenerys's dragons grow up from tiny little lizards to huge-ass lethal weapons.

*sniff* They grow up so fast. Giphy

Named for her late husband Khal Drogo (and not a play on the word "dragon," though they really do sound alike), Drogon escorted Daenerys to the loot train attack and torched the sh*t out of the Lannister army.

But Drogon did not make it through the battle unharmed. Westeros's second best snarky badass (Tyrion is #1, of course) hit the dragon with Qyburn's scorpion, causing him to fall from the sky.

Now that's a face worth stealing, Arya. HBO

Of all the body parts, fan noticed that Drogon suffered an injury much like his namesake.

As Redditor Konfliction wrote:

I loved how poetic it was that Drogon, the dragon named after Khal Drogo, was the one leading the Dothraki attack on the Lannisters. It just seems to perfect that not only was Drogon leading the attack, but he also suffered the same injury as Drogo, an attack to the shoulder (albeit, opposite shoulder).

Damn. Will Drogon die like his stepdad?

Drogo died from an infected shoulder booboo, that not even black magic could help. Giphy

Who knows, maybe the Scorpion Bolt could have been poisoned as well. Scorpions are poisonous...

Even though he had just slaughtered a whole bunch of people, fans really feared for Drogon.

We'll find out on Sunday, presumably after he fishes Jaime from the sea.

