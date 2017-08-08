Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

Daenerys' one true dead love Khal Drogo—AKA, actor Jason Momoa—has had to watch with the rest of us as his former TV wifey inches into incest with her secret nephew Jon Snow. But Khal Drogo—AKA, Aquaman—isn't bitter. He's just nostalgic and bursting with expletives.

FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

"FUCK ME," wrote Momoa on Instagram. "And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense."

Advertising

He posted a screenshot from the the latest episode, the moment when Jaime and Bronn realize they're about to be completely overrun by, so to speak, "40,000 Dothraki screamers."

Should have been you, Drogo.

Come on Drogo, you don't have HD? HBO

"Wish I was there to fuck shit up," continued Momoa, before shouting out the showrunners and Dany's dragon. "So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS."

Advertising

"Drakarus" (actual spelling: dracarys) is the command the queen uses to make her best-trained dragon shower her enemies in flames. Then came his hat tip for Danaerys.

"@EmiliaClarke miss u mama you're a badass super proud."

Momoa does "take it easy" on the posts, but he weighs in when necessary. At one point, he disapproved of Daenerys' relationship with Daario.

Lucky for him (and now Jon Snow?) Drogo was already dead.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.