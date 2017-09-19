Advertising

Episode after episode, no matter how many dragons she flies on, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen's long bleach blonde hair remains perfectly coiffed. Of course, that isn't her real hair–in real life, underneath the iconic Khaleesi wig, actress Emilia Clarke usually has short brown locks. But after almost eight years of wearing a blonde wig every day, Clarke finally gave in and went blonde for real.

The actress shared a very excited selfie showing off her new 'do on Instagram. She was so excited that she took the photo while her hair was still wet and before it was styled.

"Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons," she wrote in the caption, after letting out a long "AAAAHHHHHHH." She continued with a shoutout to Kev Alexander and Candice Banks, who are responsible for both designing the Khaleesi wig and for dyeing her hair blonde. It seems like bleaching her hair was a long time coming, as she thanked Alexander and Banks "for at long last making this magical moment a reality."

Clarke will probably have to still wear the Khaleesi wig as she heads into production for Game of Thrones' eighth season–but if any of her natural strands poke out, not even one of her dragon children will be able to notice.

