Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.
It finally happened: Winter is here. Littlefinger is dead. Jaime is sprung. Behold, the greatest memes being passed around Westeros after Sunday night's Game of Thrones season seven finale! The jokes are rolling off the tongue like knees off of Theon's smooth undercarriage.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
If you scrolled through this list too fast, you have plenty of time to look over it again... Rumor has it Game of Thrones season eight won't come out until 2019.