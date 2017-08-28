Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

It finally happened: Winter is here. Littlefinger is dead. Jaime is sprung. Behold, the greatest memes being passed around Westeros after Sunday night's Game of Thrones season seven finale! The jokes are rolling off the tongue like knees off of Theon's smooth undercarriage.

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

Viserion out here using ice beam like a damn pokemon #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/5UePTGI72K — Arya ScalpaHoe Stark (@Kdiva25) August 28, 2017

When you find out the most important piece of information on the show and sam takes credit for it #GameOfThonesfinale #GameofThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/gsPfifBGL8 — dan (@daanyalraja) August 28, 2017

13.

Petyr Baelish upon hearing his name when asked by Sansa how he pleads to the charges. #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/36EjtuPF8r — TheHonorableChemist™ (@MsPowerGranger) August 28, 2017

The plan for season 8 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3ak2fRF0Se — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) August 28, 2017

I had envisioned Rhaegar to be super hot only to look like another damn Viserys. Bruhh, are u Viserys? 😒 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fDsHViseul — AZOR AHAI (@Fayzeeee) August 28, 2017

Bran: I have seen every episode! I know everythingg

Sam: I read the books

Bran:..I..wha *checks google*

#GameOfThrones #GameOfThonesfinale pic.twitter.com/Gl77jhjvCs — Denis (@deniscsy) August 28, 2017

"This is Jon Snow, he's king in the north. Also, the motherfker of dragons" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1hpFobsUnv — Joshua Lim (@joshlimwenliang) August 28, 2017

Me waiting for the next #GameOfThrones Season 8

French Narrator: 2 years later

Me:👇 pic.twitter.com/8ASsg0kyu3 — Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) August 28, 2017

Another reunion I want is The Hound and Arya #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iKwd5x9JRO — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) August 28, 2017

How I saw the Night King during the finale!!

P.S. I put way too much time into this gif haha #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0JHIhQNuMi — Trenzilla (@Trenzilla_) August 28, 2017

If you scrolled through this list too fast, you have plenty of time to look over it again... Rumor has it Game of Thrones season eight won't come out until 2019.

