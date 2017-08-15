Advertising

Warning: NSFW language ahead (the C-word).

In anticipation of Westeros's Suicide Squad venturing beyond the wall to capture an Ice Zombie, YouTuber Toad celebrated the supergroup with a super homage to Friends.

Join Jon Snow (totally the Rachel—the pretty one the plot revolves around), Tormund (obviously the Joey, soon he'll go up to Brienne like 'How you doin?'), Jorah (such a Monica), The Hound (Chandler), Beric (Ross), Gendry (Phoebe? He's just so random), Thoros (Gunther, I guess) as they literally chill out.

It'll make your day, your week, your month, or even your year.

