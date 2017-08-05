If you've been a Game of Thrones fan since the beginning, you probably remember Gendry the blacksmith.

Though Gendry hasn't been seen since he row-boated away from Dragonstone in Season 3, a new theory hints that we may finally be seeing Robert Baratheon's bastard son return very soon.

Rumors that Gendry's character may be returning have been circulating since Joe Dempsie, the actor who plays him, was seen at this season's premiere in Los Angeles, but after last week's episode, the good people of the internet think they may have figured out how Gendry's return will go down.

Fair warning, there are spoilers ahead. If you are not caught up, please go make yourself a nice cup of tea, watch last week's episode, and then come back. Okay? Cool.

SO. By now we are all caught up and know that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targareyn finally met last week. Though they're not quite the best of friends yet, Dany did allow Jon to mine for dragonglass under Dragonstone. Dragonglass is one of only two materials capable of killing the White Walkers. (Valyrian steel being the other.)

And just who is going to help Jon Snow turn all that dragonglass into weapons? Twitter seems to think there's just one blacksmith for the job.

Gendry! Got a job for you. Skilled blacksmith needed to mine dragonglass to defeat army of the dead. Can you start on Monday? @GameOfThrones — Trevor K. (@trevorck) July 31, 2017

Row, row, row your boat

Gendry down the stream!



Can't wait for Gendry to return and forge some dragonglass weapons! #GameOfThrones — Tanaya Amar (@TanayaAmar) August 2, 2017

K last gendry theory didn't work out so new one; jon's gonna need gendry to forge the dragonglass into weapons — Reggie Herold (@reggieherold) August 1, 2017

While it's never been explicitly said that Gendry knows how to work with dragonglass, back in season 1 he was working as an apprentice to Tobho Mott, one of the few armorers who knew how to work with Valyrian steel. We don't know for sure if Tobho Mott passed on all of his secrets to Gendry, but as HelloGiggles points out, we do know that Ned Stark was impressed with Gendry's work.

SO, assuming that Gendry is as talented as we believe him to be, and that he learned to work with Valyrian steel during his apprenticeship, it stands to reason to believe that he would be capable of helping Jon Snow out with some weapons made from dragonglass.

So, will we see Gendry row his boat back to Westeros and back into our lives? Guess we'll have to watch on Sunday and find out.