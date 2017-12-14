A 'GoT' script allegedly leaked and if it's real it's FULL OF SPOILERS.

Four pages of a Game of Thrones season 8 script may have been leaked onto the internet, and, if they're legit, they contain some pretty major spoilers.

This isn't the first time the HBO show Game of Thrones has suffered from leaks; last season script pages were leaked, and someone claiming to be part of the production team spilled the show's secrets as they were being filmed, too. These pages were allegedly sent to a Reddit user via direct message by another Reddit user who then deleted his account. The pages might not be real, but they do bear the same black strip as the script pages leaked during season 7. The person who sent them allegedly didn't have the full script, but got access to a few pages.

So if you don't want to know what (maybe) happens in season 8 of Game of Thrones, CLOSE THIS ARTICLE NOW.

But if you just can't wait to wrap your brains around some new GOT info (being as the show will not air again until late 2018 or even sometime in 2019), read on.