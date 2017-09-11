Advertising

HBO knows how hellish and boring life can be in the Game of Thrones off-season, so they dropped a seven-part series of behind the scenes videos so you can stay in Westeros instead of reality.

They recently posted a short video on "the gore of greyscale," showing how Ser Jorah Mormont's ooey-gooey skin disease got so ooey-gooey.

It took only six hours for actor Iain Glen's body to get infected, starting at two in the morning, and the filming process was like getting waxed, with the director calling out "3...2..1...rip!"

Advertising

Ow.

"Doctor" Tarly to the rescue. HBO

While Jorah the Explorer couldn't escape the "friend zone," he managed to escape Greyscale, and that's a remarkable feat.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.